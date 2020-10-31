Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.
Shares of NYSE OC opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $76.60.
In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,571,874 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 205.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 195,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 37.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
