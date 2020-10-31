Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $76.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,571,874 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 205.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 195,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 37.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

