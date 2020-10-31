Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Set at $11.00 by Raymond James

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) received a $11.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $14.75 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

OVV opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,910.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,621,796 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Ovintiv by 8.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,142,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after acquiring an additional 235,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $16,425,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $3,728,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $12,881,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

