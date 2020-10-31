Otter Tail (OTTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Otter Tail has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.10-2.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.10-2.30 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTTR stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $57.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTTR. BidaskClub upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

