Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $61.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion and a PE ratio of 31.92. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

