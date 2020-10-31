OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

OSI Systems stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $102.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,993,908.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,216,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,116 shares of company stock worth $2,354,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.