Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,745,000 after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,099.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,510.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,463.65. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,738.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

