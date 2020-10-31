Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 976 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,838,000 after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,113,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

