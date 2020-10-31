Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

