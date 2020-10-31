Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

Orvana Minerals Co. (TSE:ORV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.24. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 58,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.43 million for the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

