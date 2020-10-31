Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $3.15. Orion Group shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 3,239 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

Get Orion Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORN shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.87.

In other Orion Group news, Director Mary E. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 631.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 398,967 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 281,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $98.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

About Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.