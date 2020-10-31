OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) Receives C$3.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGI. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ATB Capital cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.10 to C$2.30 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.50 to C$3.79 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

OGI stock opened at C$1.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.93. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

