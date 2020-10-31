O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Cut to $460.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $490.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $22.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.65.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $436.60 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $459.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.32.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total value of $6,975,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,850 shares of company stock worth $20,974,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 34,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.