Orchid Island Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,520 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,043% compared to the average volume of 133 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 259.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 60,103 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 14.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.89.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. On average, equities analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.03%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

