Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Oracle were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Oracle by 18.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Oracle by 352.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $56.11 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

