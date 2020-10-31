Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Oracle by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.