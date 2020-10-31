Oppenheimer Weighs in on Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSCO. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

TSCO opened at $133.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,734,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

