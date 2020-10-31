Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $11.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.35. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.61 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

S&P Global stock opened at $322.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 10.7% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in S&P Global by 21.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.