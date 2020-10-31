Oppenheimer Comments on HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $123.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.55. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,331 shares of company stock worth $2,183,838. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

