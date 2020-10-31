Onto Innovation (ONTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.28-0.40 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.28-$0.40 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONTO opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.17 and a beta of 1.20.

ONTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

