OneSpan (OSPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. OneSpan’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OneSpan to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OSPN stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OneSpan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,016.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,897,919.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

