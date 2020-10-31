OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OCFT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NASDAQ:OCFT opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $109.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 110.6% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,334,000 after buying an additional 412,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 131,293 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $11,227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $10,316,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $9,108,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

