ONE Gas (OGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect ONE Gas to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.30. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.
In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares in the company, valued at $135,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $59,586.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,408.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ONE Gas Company Profile
ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.
