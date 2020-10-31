ONE Gas (OGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect ONE Gas to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.30. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares in the company, valued at $135,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $59,586.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,408.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGS. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.