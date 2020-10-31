Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ONCR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

ONCR stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

In other news, major shareholder Sunstates Fund L.P. Mpm bought 173,776 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,606,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Luke Evnin bought 151,225 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,268,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

