Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ONCR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Oncorus has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

In other Oncorus news, Director Luke Evnin purchased 151,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,268,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sunstates Fund L.P. Mpm purchased 173,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,606,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.