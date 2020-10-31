Oncorus, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oncorus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oncorus’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.11) EPS.

ONCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ONCR stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

In other news, Director Luke Evnin bought 151,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,268,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sunstates Fund L.P. Mpm bought 173,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,606,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

