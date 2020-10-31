ON Semiconductor (ON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ON opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.09, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.26.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $15,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,859,478.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 932,384 shares of company stock worth $23,237,512. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

