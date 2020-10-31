Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 565 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.7% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8,940.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,557 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

