OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $894,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 90,581 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Intel were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 68.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

