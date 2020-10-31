OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after buying an additional 4,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.11 and its 200 day moving average is $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $219.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

