Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 20.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 47.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 16.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,303,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,320 shares of company stock worth $199,064. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $23.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

