Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Get Oil States International alerts:

OIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

NYSE:OIS opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Oil States International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.