ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ObsEva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ObsEva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on ObsEva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

Shares of OBSV opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.88. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that ObsEva will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

