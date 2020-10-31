Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMP opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $242.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

