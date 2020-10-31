Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMP opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $242.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

