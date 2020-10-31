O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded to “C+” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered O-I Glass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on O-I Glass from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.64.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $372,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

