NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) Shares Gap Down to $0.58

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.50. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 936 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 million and a PE ratio of -5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.46.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.14 million during the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

