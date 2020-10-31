Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 133.0% from the September 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,157,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 117,905 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 523,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 245,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $10.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.