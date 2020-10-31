Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the September 30th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NYSE:NVG opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 50,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.