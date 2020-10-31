Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Get Ntt Docomo alerts:

DCMYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded Ntt Docomo from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Ntt Docomo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:DCMYY opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ntt Docomo has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $38.09.

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter. Ntt Docomo had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ntt Docomo will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Ntt Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ntt Docomo (DCMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.