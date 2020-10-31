Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Up 6.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) was up 6.8% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $125.79 and last traded at $123.27. Approximately 1,290,446 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,003,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.39.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novocure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

In other Novocure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $5,253,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,899.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $569,884.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,034,007 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Novocure by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Novocure by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Novocure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

