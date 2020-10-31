Notis McConarty Edward Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Notis McConarty Edward purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 161.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,560.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $45,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,492,417.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $82,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,592.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,337 shares of company stock worth $4,270,566 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

IR opened at $34.94 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

