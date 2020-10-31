Notis McConarty Edward Sells 1,180 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.6% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $44.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.15. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Truist cut their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

