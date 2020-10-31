Notis McConarty Edward Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 38.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3,736.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CARR opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

