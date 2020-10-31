Notis McConarty Edward Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $305.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $335.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

