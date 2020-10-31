Notis McConarty Edward Raises Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $87.14 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

In other Xylem news, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,008 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

