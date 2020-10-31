Notis McConarty Edward Purchases 755 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Notis McConarty Edward lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Sysco were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. AXA lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 531,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 589,456 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 574.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $55.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

