Notis McConarty Edward Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 17.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $61.28 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion and a PE ratio of 31.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.