Notis McConarty Edward Increases Stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. The Unilever Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,920,000 after purchasing an additional 387,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 481,044 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 838,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 53,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

