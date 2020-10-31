Notis McConarty Edward Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 173,297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,122 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $57,190,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 89,498 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 171,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 81,233 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.12, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

