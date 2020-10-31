Notis McConarty Edward Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 2.1% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Analog Devices by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.