Notis McConarty Edward Has $2.94 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,217 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Xilinx accounts for about 1.3% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Page Arthur B lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 31,170 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.0% in the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 57,907 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.0% in the third quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 119,741 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 62,754 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,045 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $130.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average is $99.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.